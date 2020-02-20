Krispy Kreme announces new Butterfinger doughnuts

Krispy Kreme is collaborating with Butterfinger to bring fans a Butterfinger-filled glazed doughnut and a Butterfinger fudge cake doughnut.

Krispy Kreme said the new doughnuts are available for a limited time at participating shops across the nation beginning today.

The glazed doughnut will be filled with peanut butter chocolate kreme, dipped in Butterfinger icing and topped with Butterfinger pieces and a chocolate drizzle. The chocolate cake doughnut will be dipped in chocolate icing, topped with the peanut butter chocolate kreme and Butterfinger pieces.

“We’ve done it. We’ve achieved our goal of putting krispety, crunchety, glazey, chocolatey and peanut buttery all in a doughnut,” said Dave Skena, chief marketing officer for Krispy Kreme. “Fans of both brands are going to love the chocolatey crunchiness of Butterfinger matched with the airy sweetness of Krispy Kreme.”