KCFD honors ‘Granite Mountain Hotshots,’ who lost their lives seven years ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fire Department honored the “Granite Mountain Hotshots,” 19 Arizona firefighters who lost their lives battling the Yarnell Hill Wildfire seven years ago. Kern County Fire made a tribute post on social media asking for the community to reflect on their sacrifice. The firefighters were part of the hotshots team within the Prescott Fire Department.

Here is a look back at a story from 2013:

“Please take a moment to read through the names of the firefighters and reflect on their sacrifice,” said KCFD in a social media post.

Granite Mountain Hotshots:

Andrew Ashcraft

Robert Caldwell

Travis Carter

Dustin Deford

Christopher MacKenzie

Eric Marsh

Grant McKee

Sean Misner

Scott Norris

Wade Parker

John Percin

Anthony Rose

Jesse Steed

Joe Thurston

Travis Turbyfill

William Warneke

Clayton Whitted

Kevin Woyjeck

Garret Zuppiger

Many of the firefighters were in their 20s and many left behind wives and children.

The “Granite Mountain Hotshots Memorial State Park” in Arizona was dedicated in their honor in 2016. The park has set up a page dedicated to the fallen heroes with photos and biographies, you can find it here.