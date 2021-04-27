K9 bites cow, SC deputy Tases K9, cow kicks deputy

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – A sheriff’s deputy had to deploy a Taser on his own K-9 officer after it bit a cow while on a burglary call.
Deputies responded to a report of a burglary in progress on Drivers Lane in the Pleasant Hill community around 4 p.m. on Wednesday. The first deputy on scene secured the location with his K-9 and waited on additional officers to assist with entering the residence.
A cow nearby distracted the dog, and he subsequently bit the cow, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.
In an attempt to protect the cow from injuries, the deputy tased the K-9, according to the report. The dog was taken into leash control and returned to the deputy’s vehicle.
Reacting to the dog, the cow kicked the deputy and property owner. Their injuries were determined to be minor.
The original burglary call proved to be unfounded.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Woman arrested in caught-on-video attack on flower vendor outside California cemetery
- Children save mom from abuse by slipping note to bus driver: New Mexico police
- Man accused of fatally shooting dog ordered held without bail
- El Paso DEA tasked with disrupting Mexican cartels’ deadly fentanyl trafficking
- Michigan Boy on life support with BB lodged in brain: ‘We’re just going to continue praying’