Jim Lehrer, journalist who co-founded PBS’ nightly newscast, dead at 85

Jim Lehrer, a journalist who co-founded the PBS NewsHour, died on Thursday at 85.

Lehrer anchored the public television nightly newscast for 36 years before retiring in 2011. PBS confirmed his death.

“As an anchor of several iterations of the NewsHour, Jim reported the news with a clear sense of purpose and integrity, even as the world of media changed around him,” said an obituary published on PBS.org.

The obituary said the newsman often reminded colleagues “It’s not about us.” He had nine rules for reporting the news including: “Assume there is at least one other side or version to every story” and “I am not in the entertainment business.”

Lehrer began as a newspaper reporter. He went from covering the assassination of John F. Kennedy as a young journalist in Dallas to broadcast reports with Robert MacNeil on the Watergate hearings, which led to the launch of their joint nightly news report.

He moderated a dozen presidential debates — more than anyone else in U.S. history, according to PBS.

He also authored 20 novels, three memoirs and several plays, and was the recipient of countless journalism awards.

“I’m heartbroken at the loss of someone who was central to my professional life, a mentor to me and someone whose friendship I’ve cherished for decades,” said Judy Woodruff, anchor and managing editor of the PBS NewsHour. “I’ve looked up to him as the standard for fair, probing and thoughtful journalism and I know countless others who feel the same way.”

Lehrer was born in 1934 in in Wichita, Kansas, to a bank clerk and a bus station manager.

He graduated from Victoria College in Texas and then studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Lehrer served three years as an infantry officer in the U.S. Marine Corps, and although he didn’t see combat, he said the experienced influenced him greatly.

Lehrer is survived by his wife, Kate; three daughters, Jamie, Lucy, and Amanda; and six grandchildren.