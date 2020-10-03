Ivanka, Eric Trump send love to ‘warrior’ father

President Trump’s children shared messages of love and support for their father on Friday, the day he entered Walter Reed Medical Center for treatment after testing positive for coronavirus.

“You are a warrior and will beat this,” Ivanka Trump tweeted. “I love you dad.”

Photos from Tuesday’s presidential debate show Trump’s daughter and senior advisor sitting with Eric, Don Jr., Tiffany and Melania in the audience.

While they were sitting apart from one another, the first lady was the only one wearing a mask.

Son Eric Trump called his father a “true warrior” in a tweet Friday.

“He will fight through this with the same strength and conviction that he uses to fight for America each and every day,” Eric Trump tweeted.