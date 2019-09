It’s a vegan world after all, at least at Disney parks

FILE – In this Jan. 22, 2015, file photo, visitors walk toward Sleeping Beauty’s Castle in the background at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif. A teenage girl traveling from New Zealand to Southern California this month was infectious with highly contagious measles and may have exposed others at Disneyland and a nearby hotel, health officials said Friday, Aug. 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — It’s a vegan world after all, at least at Disney’s U.S. theme parks.

Disney said Tuesday that plant-based meals would be available at all of its restaurants and quick-meal hubs at Walt Disney World in Florida and Disneyland Resort in California.

The company says on its blog that the vegan meals will be available starting next week at the Florida resort’s parks and hotels, and beginning next spring at the California resort. Visitors will be able to identify the dishes by a green-leaf icon on its menus.

Disney officials say guests have embraced vegan offerings on its menus around the globe, inspiring the company to offer more options.

The vegan meals won’t have animal meat, dairy, eggs or honey. They will be made from vegetables, fruit, nuts, grains and legumes.