(WNCN) – Could “the most electrifying man in sports entertainment” be the next man in the White House?

What we do know is that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has hinted in the past that he’d look at the idea of being president of the United States. And after a recent poll showed many U.S. adults would support a ticket with the actor and former professional wrestler, he reiterated such interest.

Johnson posted the results on Instagram, saying “if it ever happens it’d be my honor to serve you, the people.”

“I don’t think our Founding Fathers EVER envisioned a six-four, bald, tattooed, half-Black, half-Samoan, tequila drinking, pick up truck driving, fanny pack wearing guy joining their club – but if it ever happens it’d be my honor to serve you, the people,” the caption reads in its entirety.

Many fans wasted no time commenting and even lining up for positions of their own.

“Can I be secretary of snacks or something?!,” comedian and actor James Jefferson Jr. commented.

“President Rock has a great ring to it,” Olympic gold medal ski racer Lindsey Vonn said.

According to the poll by Pipslay, researchers sought to find out how much support celebrities would have from the American people when it comes to being Commander-in-Chief.

Among actors, The Rock and fellow actor Matthew McConaughey have floated the idea of running for political office. McConaughey said back in March that he is considering a run at becoming the governor of Texas.

Results show that among the more than 30,000 people polled, nearly half (46 percent) would support his candidacy.

The poll also found that 29 percent would support campaigns by both Johnson for president and actor Matthew McConaughey for Texas governor, with another 17 percent supporting Johnson’s run only.

When asked what participants thought about Hollywood stars running for political posts, 45 percent said that celebrities are free to do what they want, 19 percent said anyone can join politics these days while 13 percent said they should just stick to acting.

Other celebrities such as Tom Hanks (22 percent), Will Smith (21 percent), Angelina Jolie (30 percent), Oprah Winfrey (27 percent) and Dolly Parton (12 percent) received respective support for making a presidential run.