Is Trump or Biden more of a patriot? Here’s what 1,100 voters said

This combination of Sept. 29, 2020, file photos shows President Donald Trump, left, and former Vice President Joe Biden during the first presidential debate at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland, Ohio. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Former Vice President Joe Biden is viewed as being more of a patriot than President Donald Trump, according to a new poll from Emerson College and NewsNation.

The national poll of 1,121 likely voters found 52% view Biden as the more patriotic candidate to Trump’s 48% of support.

The results were somewhat in line with who those surveyed planned to vote for in the presidential race: 50% said Biden, 45% said Trump, 2% said someone else, and 2% remain undecided. The poll’s margin of error is +/- 2.8 percentage points.

Voters were asked whom they expect to win the presidential election, regardless of which candidate they plan to vote for. Of those polled, 42% expect Trump to win, with 41% expecting Biden to win, and 17% uncertain.

Biden leads among suburban voters polled 54% to 40% and urban voters polled, 55% to 42%. Trump maintains a strong lead with rural voters 59% to 34%.

Emerson College notes the race has remained stable in polling since June, with Biden consistently leading Trump by a margin ranging from two to five points. Biden’s strongest number came in October’s poll at 50%.

In the September NewsNation/Emerson College national poll, Biden had a slight lead over Trump with 48% planning to vote for the former VP and 44% planning to vote for the president.

A majority of voters polled (51%) disapprove of the job Trump is doing as president, while 45% approve, and 4% say they are neutral.

How the NewsNation/Emerson poll was conducted

The October National Emerson College/NewsNation poll was conducted Oct. 25-26. The sample consisted of likely Democratic, Republican, and Independent voters, n=1,121, with a Credibility Interval (CI) similar to a poll’s margin of error (MOE) of +/- 2.8 percentage points. The data sets were weighted by gender, age, education, race and region based on 2016 voter turnout modeling. It is important to remember that subsets based on gender, age, party breakdown, ethnicity, and region carry with them higher margins of error, as the sample size is reduced. Data was collected using an Interactive Voice Response (IVR) system of landlines (n=403) and an online panel (n=718).