FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Wednesday was Flag Day across the United States, a day that traces its history back nearly 250 years. On June 14, 1777, the Continental Congress approved the design of our national flag. Now Flag Day has passed, what can you do with an old Old Glory?

Throwing away an American Flag is considered disrespectful and unacceptable and there is a proper process for disposing of flags in a formal manner – and it involves fire.

According to the American Legion, “the approved method of disposing of unserviceable flags has long been that they are destroyed by burning.”

A proper flag retirement ceremony involves folding, saluting the flag with the Pledge of Allegiance, and then burying the ashes. The United States Flag code states, “The flag, when it is in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem of display, should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning.”

If a flag-burning ceremony is out of the question, there are several places in the Central Valley that can dispose of old flags properly.

Clovis Veterans Memorial District is one such location, offering a flag box inside and outside its building where residents can drop off old flags that are ready for retirement and will be properly taken care of. Other American Legion Posts and Veterans of Foreign Wars locations also accept flags for disposal (click here for a map of locations from StarSpangledFlags.com).

Although Flag Day is viewed as an important day in U.S. History, Flag Day is not one of the U.S.’s 11 federal holidays, meaning banks and government offices remain open on Flag Day.