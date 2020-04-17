Instagram launches tool to help people make orders, purchase gift cards from restaurants

Instagram has launched a new tool to make it easier for people to make online food orders, buy gift cards, support fundraisers and more on the platform.

Businesses can now share new gift card, food order, and fundraiser “stickers” in Stories and on their profiles. These “stickers” are clickable animations which allow people to tap on a gift card or food order and make your purchase through a partner’s site.

Gift cards and food orders for delivery and takeout are available in Bakersfield and across the US starting today. This will allow restaurants to reach more people for take-out and delivery orders in this unusual time, the company said.

“Small businesses are the backbone of local communities and restaurants are the soul of neighborhoods,” said Instagram Chief Operating Officer Justin Osofsky. “They bring people together and build community. We want to do our part in helping them stay open, keep in touch with customers, and be informed on how to navigate this crisis.”

Fundraisers created on Facebook can be shared and promoted using Instagram Stories, the company said. This allows restaurants or their supporters to create personal fundraisers to help them rally financial support while restaurants have reduced staff or are shut down altogether.

Fundraisers on Instagram will be coming soon, according to the company.

People can also spread the word by resharing the stickers in their Stories.

“This is how communities support each other by spreading the word or promoting a ‘special’ for their favorite restaurant,” the company said. “For many businesses right now, every sale helps. We’ll continue to work on features that make it easier to support the small businesses — especially restaurants — you care about.”