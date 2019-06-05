Injured hiker spun while she was taken into rescue helicopter in Arizona

PHOENIX (CNN) — A 74-year-old woman was spun as she was being rescued following a hike at an Arizona park.

The woman was injured as she was hiking at Piestwa Peak.

A helicopter was brought to get her out, but when she was loaded into the stokes basket, the basket spun fast.

The chief pilot for the police department said a line attached to the basket is supposed to keep it from spinning, but that didn’t happen in this case.

It took about a minute to get the basket to stop spinning, but crews were able to get the basket to stop spinning and transported the woman to a hospital.

The woman was was dizzy and nauseous following the rescue, but wasn’t hurt further.

