COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One of the twin infants rescued during a statewide Amber Alert search in Ohio last month has died, police said.

Ky’air Thomas died around 11:45 p.m. on Saturday after police responded to reports of a baby not breathing at a house in Columbus, according to a department spokesperson. Ky’air was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, where medics pronounced him dead, police said.

From left to right: Kason and Ky’air Thomas. (Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police)

About one month ago, Ky’air and his brother Kason, who were five months old at the time, were safely returned home after being abducted on Dec. 19, when the children’s mother’s running car was stolen outside a pizza restaurant. The twins were in the backseat.

A few hours later, Ky’air was found in a parking lot at Dayton International Airport, but there was no sign of Kason.

On Dec. 22, police announced the arrest of the suspect in the case, Nalah Jackson. A few hours after Jackson was arrested, the missing boy was discovered inside the stolen vehicle outside of a Papa John’s pizza restaurant in Indianapolis.

Jackson is facing kidnapping charges, both at the local and federal levels.