ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – Impossible Foods issued a voluntary recall last week after learning small pieces of wood were discovered in the packaging of two products: Impossible Chicken Nuggets (13.5 oz) and Impossible Wild Nuggets (13.5 oz).

Courtesy: Impossible Foods

There is a potential risk of choking or injury to the mouth or gastrointestinal tract.

According to a news release from Impossible Foods, the issue originated with a co-manufacturer between Oct. 20 and Nov. 23, 2022. The company says fewer than 0.000005% of total packages were affected.

Customers who have previously purchased the nuggets in question are advised to check the back of the bag and look for a product code, located above the bar code.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Customers can then check that product code among the hundreds provided by Impossible Foods. If you have a recalled bag, you can return it to the place of purchase for a refund or exchange.