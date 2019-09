(NBC NEWS) Tropical Depression Imelda brought driving rains to Louisiana and southeast Texas on Thursday, prompting evacuations and inundating many of the same communities ravaged by Hurricane Harvey two years ago.

As much as 40 inches of rain could fall in the region on Thursday and Friday, as “significant and life threatening flash flooding is ongoing across portions of far southeast Texas,” according to an advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

