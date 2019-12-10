Houston police chief calls on lawmakers to end NRA ties after sergeant dies in shooting

HOUSTON, Texas (CNN)— A Texas police chief is calling on lawmakers to cut ties with the National Rifle Association and instead support the Violence Against Women Act after one of the department’s sergeants was killed over the weekend.

Sergeant Chris Brewster, 32, was shot responding to a domestic violence call Saturday. A woman reported her boyfriend was assaulting her–and was armed.

Brewster spotted the couple while on patrol. When he approached them, he was shot several times.

Even as he was hit, authorities say he was still able to radio for help. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

“Sadly, despite the valiant efforts of his shift mates that performed CPR, HFD, our nurses, our trauma docs here…they did everything humanly possible,” said Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo. “Unfortunately, he was pronounced dead at 6:29 p.m.”

Brewster leaves behind his wife, parents and sister. The entire incident was captured on his body camera. Authorities have not released that footage.

The alleged shooter has been identified 25-year-old Arturo Solis, 25, who was arrested with a semi-automatic pistol and charged with capital murder.

Acevedo is now calling out Republican lawmakers for their ties to the NRA and lack of support for the Violence Against Women Act.

“The NRA doesn’t like the fact that we want to take firearms out of the hands of boyfriends that abuse their girlfriends,” Acevedo said at a press conference on Monday. “And who killed our sergeant? A boyfriend abusing his girlfriend. So you’re either here for women and children and our daughters and our sisters and our aunts, or you’re here for the NRA.”