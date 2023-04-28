WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is calling on the Senate and the President to take action on the debt limit, after the House passed his plan by a slim margin. But House Democrats criticize the speaker for putting forth a bill they say is dead on arrival.

“President Biden has produced a budget. House republicans produced a ransom note,” House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) said.

Jeffries is frustrated by Republicans’ narrowly passed debt ceiling bill.

“It’s not a serious proposal. It doesn’t even have support from many of the Senate Republicans,” Jeffries said.

But House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) told NewsNation, his bill is needed to curb inflation and grow the economy.

“The President said I had to have a plan. I showed him the plan and I passed it. Let’s see now what they do,” McCarthy said.

McCarthy said Congress has to cut spending and get the national debt under control.

“It’s larger than our entire economy, plus 20 percent,” McCarthy said.

McCarthy hasn’t met with the President since their first talks in February. He said he’s ready to sit down again.

“I’ve encouraged the President to meet. I told him I’d get soft food, whatever it takes, and we could sit down and meet together. He refuses,” McCarthy said.

But Jeffries said McCarthy’s approach is wrong, and there shouldn’t be an issue with settling the country’s debt.

“America should always pay her bills. Period. Full stop,” Jeffries said.

Jeffries added a comment about the former administration, “House Democrats worked with former President Trump three times to make sure we avoided a default and raise the debt ceiling.”

Jeffries is confident Congress will find a solution, but the GOP plan won’t be it.