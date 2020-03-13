House Democrats and White House reach deal on coronavirus aid package

WASHINGTON — House Democrats and Trump administration have reached a deal on a coronavirus aid package that includes free testing, paid emergency leave and other resources intended to help stem the crisis and stabilize the financial markets, House speaker Nancy Pelosi said Friday.

Pelosi said earlier the House is expected to vote on the bill Friday, which would send it to the Senate for a vote as early as Monday.

The deal was struck after numerous conversations over the last two days between PPelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

“The three most important parts of this bill are testing, testing, testing,” Pelosi said Friday outside the speaker’s balcony on Capitol Hill.

Pelosi said that the legislation would facilitate free coronavirus testing, including for the uninsured. The measure would also include two weeks of paid sick leave and paid family and medical leave. To assist people who lose their jobs amid the outbreak, Pelosi said the bill would strengthen unemployment insurance and boost food security initiatives like food stamps.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., sent a letter to all House Democrats acknowledging that the last 48 hours have been “frustrating.” He said that the House will vote on a bipartisan agreement if one is struck. If not, he said, the House would proceed with a vote on the bill prepared by Democrats, who control the chamber.

“I know all of us are committed to doing whatever is necessary to protect both the physical and economic well-being of the American people,” he said in a statement.