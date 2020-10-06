Homeless man charged in death of 23-year-old woman found in Utah parking lot

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (KTVX) — A homeless man suspected in the death of a woman found in a Utah parking lot last week has been charged.

Jovanie Silva, 22, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Saturday on a first-degree felony count of murder, according to arresting documents.

Jovanie Silva

The documents state detectives responded on Sept. 28 after the body of a woman was found next to a building in South Salt Lake.

Police said the woman, identified as Kaitlyn Barron, 23, of San Antonio, Texas, had been severely beaten and was an “obvious victim to a homicide and potential victim of rape.”

In video footage captured on a camera located across the street, two people could be seen walking Sept. 27, just before 5 a.m., detectives said. Both people walked toward the area where the woman’s body was later found.

A male in the video is seen carrying a skateboard as they walk out of view but can still be heard on the audio. The woman can be heard saying either “please don’t hurt me” or “please don’t rape me,” detectives said.

Detectives said they could then hear a popping or impact sound followed by screaming. Police say they believe that was the sound of her being struck repeatedly by a large stone that was found covered in blood at the scene.

Kaitlyn Barron

After several minutes, the screams stop, but the sounds of impact continue, then silence.

Just after 5 a.m., the man walks out carrying his skateboard. Detectives used local business cameras in the area to follow the man after he left the area.

The suspect, later identified as Silva, was tracked to a men’s homeless shelter.

Police found Silva had a pair of underwear with blood stains near the waistband and groin areas.

Silva is being held without bail. He would not speak with investigators.