High-tech dog houses keep pups cool in summer

Outside each of its three Portland-area grocery stores, Zupan’s Markets has placed climate controlled dog houses that shoppers can rent while inside the stores. The homes are provided by DogSpot, a New York company that has homes placed in Seattle as well.

Each home is air conditioned and secure using a door that can only be unlocked by the person that rented the home through the app. They are also self-cleaning using a vet-grade UV light that sanitizes the bacteria after each use.

DogSpot offers an in-app puppy camera so users can watch their dogs while they shop.

The cost is 30 cents per minute.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2yb2q6k