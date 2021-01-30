Heroic delivery: Oregon mail carrier saves customer in distress

(KGW) — Terri Palmer has been working for the U.S. Postal Service for 30 years. In that time, she’s delivered countless letters and has come to the rescue of now two of her customers.

“These are my family,” Palmer says of the neighbors on her Portland, Oregon route. “I’m there everyday. I’ve done this job for years. They look out for me, they make me cookies. They’re my moms, my dads, my sisters, my brothers. I’m their family. We take care of each other. It’s a community.”

She considers it part of her job to check on those neighbors, especially seniors living alone.

That’s why she immediately started to worry when she noticed mail piling up at one of the homes on her route.

When she went to knock on the door, she heard a cry for help.

“She said, ‘Mail lady, mail lady!’ And I said, ‘I’m here. I called 911. We’re gonna get you help. Everything’s going to be okay,'” Palmer recalls.

