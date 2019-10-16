(WJAC) Pizza Mia’s owner, John Jennings says that the decision to add a CBD-infused pizza to their menu was a long thought out one. However, ever since doing so, the response to it has been overwhelmingly positive.

“It started with my son Jack, he’s two years old now, but at the time he actually had what’s called a complex febrile seizure,” says Jennings.

Not long after that, doctors started to recommend exploring CBD therapy.

After doing a lot of research, Jennings wants to stress that CBD doesn’t cure anything, it just helps balance.

As far as the Hempperoni Pizza goes, it is made with a CBD isolate that is mixed into their grated cheese. They also use a hemp leaf as an herb.

For now, Pizza Mia’s sells a Hempperoni Pepperoni and a Hempperoni Cheese pizza.