Heartwarming lesson: Kindergarten class cheers on adoption

(WOOD/NBC News) So often, stories coming out of a courtroom are not happy. Not this one.

Thirty-seven children, all coming from the foster care system, were adopted Thursday at the annual Adoption Day ceremony at Michigan’s Kent County Courthouse.

There wasn’t a dry eye in the courthouse.

One of those families includes Michael Clark Jr. and his new mom and dad. Andrea Melvin and Dave Eaton became Michael’s foster parents about a year ago. On Thursday, they became his forever parents.

Michael has gained a very large family.

Dozens of Michael’s kindergarten classmates from Wealthy Elementary in East Grand Rapids held up hearts on sticks to celebrate their classmate’s big day.

The kids may not realize it, but they were part of a special lesson you won’t find in any textbook.

“The lesson is put a little love in your heart. We rise when we support others,” said their teacher, Kerry McKee, who has had an obvious effect on Michael.

“He loves Mrs. McKee,” his dad Dave Eaton agreed. “We asked him and he said, ‘You know, the class is kind of my family.’ And he wanted them to be there.”

