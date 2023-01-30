Summit Fire and EMS responded to a hearse that slid off I-70 near Silverthorne on Friday. (Battalion Chief Kevin Skaer)

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A hearse carrying a body for medical donation slid off an interstate in Colorado and came to a stop teetering off an embankment.

“OK, file this one under: ‘You’ll never believe it,'” Summit Fire and EMS said.

SFEMS said the hearse slid off I-70 Friday around 3 a.m. while traveling east between Silverthorne and the Eisenhower Tunnel.

Heavy snow and “whiteout conditions” were reported along I-70 in the higher elevations on Friday. Colorado State Patrol said, “Tonight is not a good night to be in the mountains.”

A photo snapped by Battalion Chief Kevin Skaer from the scene shows the hearse teetering over a 100-foot-high embankment. The photo also shows the road conditions as several inches of snow accumulated.

Fire and emergency crews along with Silverthorne police responded.

No injuries were reported, and the driver of the hearse declined medical attention and transport.