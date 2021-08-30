‘He saved her life’: Husband killed while protecting wife from intruder

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A young Oregon wife is recovering from an attack earlier this month that left her severely injured and her husband dead.

Travis and Jamilyn Juetten were attacked in their rural Oregon home around 3 a.m. on Aug. 13, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said. Travis Juetten, 26, died from multiple stab wounds.

Travis Juetten in an undated photo (Courtesy: Alain Leon)

Jamilyn Juetten, 24, was stabbed 19 times and has a long and emotional road to recovery, said the couple’s close friend Alain Leon.

“He saved her life,” Leon told KOIN. “He protected her from the attacker.”

Leon went to high school with Travis Juetten in California and stayed close with him even after college.

“I was there when he met Jamilyn online,” he said.

The love story between Travis and Jamilyn Juetten blossomed into much more as time went on, he said. Leon was the best man at their wedding, and he said the two were so close he didn’t even think of them as two separate people, but as one.

“Travis and Jamilyn found each other, and it’s really sad that story had to end,” he said, adding that Jamilyn Juetten is facing “a sad and dark journey she has to walk alone.”

Leon said a masked man came into their bedroom while they were sleeping. He said Travis Juetten went to fight the man and his wife tried to help him. The couple was supposed to go to Hawaii the next day, he said, adding that another person who was going to catsit for them was asleep in another room. He said that person heard the noise and likely scared the intruder off, then called 911.

“[Jamilyn’s] in the hospital. She was stabbed 19 times and her hand was, she’s really into pottery and I’m worried about her ability to do that,” he said. “One of her hands, the muscle was severed, so she can’t do this with her fingers. They are hoping to be able to reconnect it.”

Friends set up a GoFundMe page to help with Jamilyn Juetten’s recovery and the care of the couple’s pets. Also, Leon is hoping the community can help find the couple’s cat, which has been missing since the attack.

“Jamilyn wants to hold onto every piece of Travis that she can, so that would be some light on this dark event,” Leon said.

There is no information about a possible suspect. Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime.

Jamilyn and Travis Juetten on their wedding day in 2018 (Courtesy: Alain Leon)

Travis Juetten’s family released a statement Friday afternoon:

“Our family is grieving the loss of our son, nephew, brother, and friend Travis Juetten, age 26, whose life was brutally cut short the morning of August 13th by an unknown assailant who murdered him inside his home. His wife Jamilyn was seriously injured and is recovering in the hospital. Travis was a kind, gentle, and loving person who did not deserve to lose his life, and for reasons unknown to any of us. While we grieve Travis’s loss and wish for Jamilyn’s health, we continue to be concerned for the safety of our family, friends, and neighbors. If you have any information that could be of assistance, please contact Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Your help is greatly appreciated.”