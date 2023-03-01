PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s strawberry season in Tampa Bay and one local winery is taking things to the next level by making wine out of the sweet, red fruit.

Keel and Curley Winery is located in Plant City and has made wine from fruit like blueberries, strawberries, and even peaches over the past two decades.

Currently, the winery has its Strawberry Reisling and Strawberry Blush wines for sale at their location as well as Publix locations across Tampa Bay.

“Strawberries are amazing. It’s a very special part of Plant City, the history and tradition of the city, so it’s great to be able to make wine with it,” Keel and Curley Winery President Clay Keel said.

A Strawberry Shortcake wine will be released in about one month.

Keel and Curley are open during the following days and times:

Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information, visit their website here.