(WJW) – Tis’ the season for warm holiday drinks, and each Thursday in December Starbucks customers can enjoy a sip of their favorite festive goodness for half the price.

Customers just need to be a Starbucks Rewards Member to cash in on the deal.

According to the coffee giant’s app, customers who join before noon on Wednesdays (or have already joined) can get half-off a drink on Thursdays between noon and 6 p.m.

Customers are limited to one drink per member per week.

Cheers to the holidays!