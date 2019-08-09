Gunman on the run after brazen highway shooting

(KPRC) Two people were killed Thursday during a rush-hour shooting on Interstate 10 in Houston, Texas.

Police said two vehicles were involved in a crash just before the shooting.

One vehicle struck the other vehicle, which then spun out in the middle of the freeway.

Police said at least one person got out of the vehicle that did not spin out and started firing shots into the other vehicle.

Both occupants of the vehicle that spun out, ages 25 and 33, were struck and killed by gunfire, police said. Their identities have not yet been released.

Police said they believe an AR-15 was used by the gunman.

One witness, who carries a gun for personal protection, saw what was happening and said that when the gunman turned toward him, he feared for his life and fired several shots at the man. Police said the witness was not sure if he hit the gunman.

The shooter then got back in his vehicle and left the scene.

