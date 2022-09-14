Singer Jesse Powell performs at Chess Records Studios in Chicago, Illinois in July 1998. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images).

(KTLA) — Popular ’90s R&B singer Jesse Powell has died. He was 51.

The “All I Need” crooner died “peacefully” in his Los Angeles home, according to his sister Tamara Powell, who made the announcement via Instagram on Tuesday evening.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother, and uncle Jesse Powell. Jesse loved music, and he especially loved his fans who supported him throughout his career,” she wrote in the post. “We want you all to know that you meant the world to him.”

She also asked for privacy during this time for her and her family so they can “mourn this tremendous loss and celebrate his everlasting legacy.”

A cause of death was not mentioned in the post.

Tamara also posted a video to Instagram showing her brother performing.

“That voice!” she wrote in the caption. “Aside from being one of the best R&B male vocalists out there, you were the best big brother ever. I loved you so much. I’m thankful that we were so close; a whole mess all the time.”

“We absolutely adored you ‘Jet’ and our family will not be the same without you,” she continued to say.

The Grammy-nominated singer was born in Gary, Indiana.

He became a soul sensation in his 20s after meeting producer Carl Roland. His big break came when record executive Louis Silas Jr. heard him singing at an artist showcase and signed him right afterward, according to AllMusic.

He was best known for his hit “You,” which peaked at No. 2 on the R&B Billboard charts and No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100. His second album, “‘Bout It,” was certified gold.