Governor Newsom reacts to Kobe Bryant’s death

Los Angeles Lakers forward Kobe Bryant smiles to the crowd during a ceremony before Bryant’s last NBA basketball game, against the Utah Jazz, Wednesday, April 13, 2016, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET)– Governor Gavin Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom issued a statement following the death of NBA legend, Kobe Bryant, Sunday.

Governor Newsom said quote, “We mourn the tragic and untimely death of a California icon and basketball legend, Kobe Bryant. In his 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, he made history with raw talent and unparalleled dedication that raised the bar and paved the way for a newer generation of players.”

Adding, the highlights of the late NBA superstar’s career, including his two gold Olympic medals, NBA championships and his contributions to the community.

“… he also helped improve the lives of youth and families through the Kobe Bryant and Vanessa Bryant Foundation, and was an outspoken advocate for combating homelessness through partnerships with organizations such as My Friend’s Place and Step Up on Second,” said Governor Newsom.

He ends by sending his condolences to Bryant’s family, friends, collegues and fans.

” He was taken too soon and he will be missed,” said Governor Newsom.