Thrifters can now shop from the comfort of their home.

GoodwillFinds, a new shopping website that sells second-hand items and clothing, has officially launched. The company announced that the online business would help fund community-based programs across the county, such as job training.

The website will allow customers to browse a curated selection of thousands of items, including women’s, men’s and children’s clothing, along with books, specialty items, home décor and more.

“Our new social enterprise makes it easier for the conscious consumer to shop sustainably online while heightening the thrifting experience they’ve come to love at Goodwill,” GoodwillFinds CEO Matthew A. Kaness said in a statement.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The company said it hopes to have 1 million items available on the site within the coming years and have the website recommend products to customers based on their past purchases.

Customers won’t be able to make donations to the website; instead, they will have to drop them off at one of the Goodwill locations across the country, the website FAQ section said.