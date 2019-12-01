Good girl! Stray dog found taking care of five kittens in Canada is available for adoption

A stray pup named Serenity was found on the side of a road in Ontario, Canada, earlier this month keeping a litter of five kittens warm.

If not for her, the 5-week-old kittens likely wouldn’t have been spotted, according to reports.

Many people have since expressed interest in adopting Serenity, according to Pet and Wildlife Rescue in Chatham, Ontario.

The kittens Serenity protected are now staying at a foster home while she remains at the shelter, according to the animal rescue.

“The shelter staff is concerned about getting backlash for not adopting (Serenity) out with the kittens that (she) was found with, but the kittens are not old enough to be on their own yet,” the rescue wrote in a Facebook post on Friday.

Rescue workers believe Serenity is about 2 years old and is “obviously great with cats.”

However, the rescue advises against her being in a home with small children since she can be jumpy enough to accidentally knock them over.

