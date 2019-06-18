Get Paid to Eat Ribs and Travel the Country

Reynolds Wrap is looking for someone to travel across the country to find the best ribs. If the job description wasn’t enough, they’re also handing out a $10,000 check to go along with it.

The company states in a news release, “If you don’t mind being paid to taste some of the most delicious BBQ ribs across the country, posting envy-inducing pictures of your food and falling asleep every night dreaming about your next rack of ribs, then you could have what it takes to be the next Reynolds Wrap® Chief Grilling Officer”.

Those interested in applying need to submit a photo of themselves grilling along with 100 words about why they’re the best fit for the position. Apply by Wednesday, June 19, at midnight (central time) on the Reynold’s Wrap website.