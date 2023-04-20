(The Hill) – Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) said he has a “clean conscience” as he runs for reelection to the House seat he assumed earlier this year amid controversy over his resume and finances.

“I would not run if I thought I have — if I knew I had made or committed any crime. So, that should show you proof that I have a clean conscience moving forward,” Santos told Newsmax’s “Rob Schmitt Tonight,” when asked if he would agree to not running if the charges in the various investigations against him were dropped.

The freshman congressman announced a reelection bid earlier this week even as he faces multiple investigations and calls from lawmakers within his own party to resign.

Santos admitted just after his election last year to fabricating parts of his resume as he ran for the House, including his education history and work experience. He’s also faced scrutiny over his campaign finances, and recent disclosures indicate his campaign paid back more in refunds to donors than it received in contributions in the first three months of this year.

The House Ethics Committee opened an investigation into Santos last month. A number of other entities have also received formal complaints about the congressman or are looking into him, including the Nassau County District Attorney, the New York State Attorney General, the Queens District Attorney, and reportedly the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of New York.

Santos additionally said allegations that he was involved in a Ponzi scheme are “absolutely false.”

“Look, nobody’s immune to making mistakes in life. I’ve owned up to them. You know, I wish every politician would go on TV and admit when they lie, but they don’t and with that they continue to hurt Americans. Look, if anything, I’ve hurt myself,” Santos said.

“I have my story. I am George Santos. I am the son of immigrants. The kid who came from a basement apartment, worked my butt off to get to where I did. Honestly, I didn’t steal, cheat, kill or anything, right?” Santos said.

He also insisted that he’s “delivered on every single one” of his campaign promises and has been “delivering a very conservative platform.”