George Floyd’s 4-year-old niece shot on New Year’s Day, sources say

HOUSTON (WPIX) — George Floyd’s grandniece was shot while inside an apartment early on New Year’s Day, a friend of the family told The Houston Chronicle.

A suspect, or multiple suspects, fired multiple shots into the Houston apartment about 2:55 a.m. Saturday, the Houston Police Department said. Four adults and two children were inside the home, but only one — a 4-year-old girl — was hit.

The department did not release the girl’s identity, but the Houston Chronicle said a friend of Floyd’s family confirmed the connection and said the girl, who was shot in the torso, was recovering “by God’s grace.”

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner provided an update on the case Tuesday, saying the investigation was ongoing.

“I am aware and have concerns regarding the delayed response time in this incident,” Finner wrote. “I ask [that] the city continue to pray for the child’s full recovery.”

Finner did not elaborate on how long units waited to respond to the incident but said an internal investigation had been launched.

Floyd, who grew up in Houston, was laid to rest there after he was killed by a Minneapolis police officer in 2020.