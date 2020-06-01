George Floyd death ruled a homicide by medical examiner

Authorities in Minnesota said Monday that George Floyd’s death was a homicide that occurred while he was being restrained by law enforcement.

In an autopsy, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner listed Floyd’s cause of death as a “cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression.”

The autopsy listed other “significant” conditions, including hypertensive heart disease, fentanyl intoxication and recent methamphetamine use.

Floyd’s family commissioned an independent autopsy that determined that the cause of his death was “asphyxiation from sustained pressure,” attorneys for the family said Monday.