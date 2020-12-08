Gen. Chuck Yeager, first person to break the sound barrier, dies at 97

(NewsNation Now) — General Chuck Yeager, WWII fighter pilot and the first person to break the sound barrier in flight has died. He was 97.

His wife Victoria announced his passing on Twitter:

“It is w/ profound sorrow, I must tell you that my life love General Chuck Yeager passed just before 9pm ET. An incredible life well lived, America’s greatest Pilot, & a legacy of strength, adventure, & patriotism will be remembered forever.”

In 1947, Yeager flew the Bell X-1 rocket 700 mph at 43,000 feet, becoming the first person to break the sound barrier in level flight. He was later portrayed in the book “The Right Stuff” and then the movie. Yeager was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1985.

