‘Game of Thrones’ actor Kristofer Hivju announces he has coronavirus

Kristofer Hivju, the actor who played fan favorite Tormund Giantsbane on HBO’s “Game of Thrones,” announced on Instagram he has tested positive for coronavirus.

“Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID19, Corona virus,” Hivju wrote as he’s quarantined in Norway. “My familiy and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes. We are in good health – I only have mild symptoms of a cold.”

“Together we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals. Please take care of each other, keep your distance, and stay healthy!”