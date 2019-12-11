Frozen breakfast burritos recalled nationwide amid concerns of plastic contamination

(KTLA)— More than 55,000 pounds of frozen breakfast burritos have been recalled nationwide because of possible plastic contamination, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Tuesday.

(Credit: USDA)

The affected product is Ruiz Food Product’s El Monterey Signature Egg, Sausage and Cheese burrito, which were sold in value packs at stores across the country, according to USDA’s website.

The 3.38-pound packages contain 12 individually wrapped, not ready-to-eat 4.5-ounce egg, sausage and cheese burritos.

They have a “best if used by date” of Jan. 15, 2021, with lot code 19288 and establishment number “EST 45694” printed on the package and plastic wrapping.

At least three consumers have complained of finding pieces of white, semi-rigid plastic in their burritos, according to USDA.

No injuries have been reported.

Anyone who has purchased the recalled frozen breakfast burritos should toss the bag or return the product to the store where it was bought. Do not eat them, the federal agency warns.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Ruiz Foods Products Inc. at 800-772-6474.