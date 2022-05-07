NEW YORK (PIX11) — Frank James, the man accused of shooting 10 people on a subway train in Brooklyn in April, has been indicted in a federal court.

James allegedly set off smoke bombs and fired a gun 33 times while onboard an N train in Sunset Park the morning of April 12. No one was killed in the attack. James was arrested the following day in Manhattan.

James, 62, faces the following charges:

Terrorist attack and other violence against a mass transportation system and vehicle carrying passengers and employees

Discharging a firearm during a crime of violence

If convicted of the terrorism charge, James faces a maximum sentence of life in prison. If convicted of the gun violence charge, he faces a minimum sentence of ten years and a maximum of life in prison.

A date has not been set for his arraignment.