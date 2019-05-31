“Food Forest” Takes Root In Washington State

(KING) Work has started on Washington’s Bainbridge Island to convert an old Christmas tree farm into a special kind of park. It’s sort of a cross between a farm, a snack bar, and a forest.

“A food forest is basically an edible park,” organizer Heather Burger explains. “It’s a place where you can walk along our snack trail, that we’re planning to build, and you’ll see blueberry bushes and apple trees and nut trees.”

With plans to utilize a large portion of the nearly 14 acres here, it’s expected to be the biggest in the country. It can be a living classroom where people can learn to grow their own food and go back home and practice sustainable agriculture, Burger said.

Organizers are still in the planning and fundraising stage but hope to start adding raised beds and some trees to snack within the year.

