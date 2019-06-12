Food Allergies On The Rise

(SNN) Food allergies have more than doubled over the last decade. Yet, twothirds of children who develop one don’t have a parent with one.

The most common allergy in children is peanuts followed by dairy, soy, and tree nuts.

“In adults for example, shrimp is the most common food allergy. Representing about 3percent of adults,” says pediatrician and Before Brands chief medical officer Dr. Wendy Sue Swanson. “We’ve seen a doubling of food allergies each of the last few decades. And in part, we know genetics play a big part in any kind of medical condition.”

The good news is experts are learning more about a major influencing factor, environment.

