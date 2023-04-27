TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Sara Dooley was sitting in her driveway on a Friday night in February when an Amazon delivery driver made a big mistake.

“He hits the gas thinking he’s going to go out — and he rams right back into my car,” Dooley said. “It knocked it forward and backward. And the step he uses to get into the truck was actually in my car.”

Her 2018 Toyota RAV4 was left with back-end damage. Dooley says it took weeks to get the car into a body shop, and then Amazon’s insurance company told her the shop found more damage, and it was too costly to repair.

“They started saying, ‘Oh, we’re going to total it,” Dooley said. “That’s just two days after I had just paid the car off.”

Two days after she paid off her first car, she learned it was a total loss. She says Amazon is paying for a rental car and she was told she’d get a check for the value of her car. But now, two months after the accident, Dooley says Amazon’s insurance company told her they may try to fix it after all, but they’re not sure.

WFLA Consumer Investigator Shannon Behnken reached out to Amazon and a spokesman acknowledged this doesn’t sound right and promised they’d get to the bottom of this.

“We want some answers,” Dooley said. “We either want to get our money back or get our settlement amount. Whatever it may come down to, I’m fine with either or just make it right, and let’s put this whole thing to bed.”