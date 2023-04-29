Police said the woman and her husband were drunk when she shot and killed the parrot (not pictured) using a .380 Glock inside their home. (Getty Images)

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman allegedly shot and killed an African grey bird during a drunken fight with her husband, according to an affidavit.

Largo police arrested Suzanne Mulalley, 61, and Steven Mulalley, 66, on domestic battery charges Monday, the affidavit showed. Police said Suzanne Mulalley and her husband were drunk when she shot and killed the parrot using a .380 Glock inside their home.

The couple then walked outside and pushed each other, the report said. Police said Suzanne Mulalley then sprayed her husband with water using a spray bottle.

Both the woman and her husband denied committing the crime, according to the affidavit.

Suzanne Mulalley is not facing charges for the alleged shooting death of the parrot. The affidavit, however, includes a stipulation for her release included “no contact [with] animals” or firearms.

In February, Suzanne Mulalley was charged with resisting an officer after officers responded to her Largo home for reports of a firearm being discharged in the backyard during an argument, an affidavit shows.

Officers reported that there were “numerous loaded firearms in plain view inside the residence.” The charge, in that case, was dropped last month.