Florida man rescues puppy from jaws of alligator

A Florida man recently jumped into the water to rescue his puppy from the jaws of an alligator.

Richard Wilbanks of Estero said he was enjoying a beautiful fall day outside with his dog, Gunner, when all of a sudden he heard a cry for help from the puppy. An alligator in their backyard pond had Gunner in its grasp.

Video from the Florida Wildlife Federation shows Wilbanks jump into action to rescue the puppy. He walked away with a few cuts and said Gunner is doing well. The gator was removed from the property.