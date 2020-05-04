Florida man recovers trashed cash

(WPTV) — It is a wash and wax job James Stratford will never forget.

“He asked me to clean the truck, so before he got to the truck I said, ‘Hey, whatever you want, you take with you. Whatever is in here, goes in the trash. He said, ‘OK, no problem,’” said Stratford, who owns My 5 Mobile Detailing.

A few hours after he was done cleaning Russell Mir’s car, he got a phone call from Mir about money he lost.

“What kind of money you talking about? So, he said $20,000, and I jumped. I jumped straight to my feet,” said Stratford.

Mir owns several gas stations and convenience stores in and around Riviera Beach, Florida. He was going to deposit the cash, but forgot three bags full of money under the passenger seat of his car before handing it over to Stratford for a wash.

“I almost had a heart attack to be honest. I could not pay my employees. I couldn’t keep the door open. I don’t know what I would do,” said Mir.

Read more: https://bit.ly/3aJzhQE