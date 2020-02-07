Florida man arrested after he was caught in someone else’s bed naked

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida man was arrested after he was caught bare naked in someone else’s bed.

Deputies said convicted felon John Lyles broke into a Golden Gate Estates home in Collier County early Wednesday morning while victim Brandon Hall was getting something from his car.

“I walked in the house and I hear voices you know just thinking it’s the TV or something,” Hall said.

The sound was coming from Hall’s bedroom.

“When I opened my door my stuff is on the floor and there’s just a naked guy sitting on my bed. I mean there’s no other way to put it,” he said.

Hall called 911 and waited outside his home until deputies arrived. During that time Lyle tossed Hall’s Playstation 4 out of the same window he broke in from.

Collier County deputies called out for Lyle when they entered the home and Hall responded: “come in.” He was wearing a bathrobe, but still exposed.

Lyle told deputies he didn’t know where he was. He stated he was attacked with a bat and his clothes were outside the home, but deputies found no evidence of either.

Lyle admitted he smoked crack cocaine earlier and was off his schizophrenia medication, Collier County deputies said.

He was arrested, and while in the back of their patrol car he made threats and would even “periodically burst into a manic laugh.” Lyle was taken to the Naples Jail Center.