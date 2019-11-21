Florida family says 28-year-old son died as a result of vaping

(WESH) An Orlando family is grieving the loss of their 28-year-old son, who died last week. They said he died as a result of vaping.

Kyle Boyd’s mother, Kimberly, said he was fine last Monday after he came home from hanging out with a group of friends. She said the next morning she could not wake him up.

“I did notice there was vomit on the bed next to him, nothing on him, and the vape pen was there and Kevin heard me screaming, ‘Kyle, wake up Kyle,'” Kimberly Boyd said.

Kimberly Boyd said doctors spent days trying to save her son but that his lungs were too far gone.

Kyle’s mother said doctors told her he died of pneumonia caused by vaping. She said his lungs looked white.

In recent months, health officials said vitamin E acetate has been possibly linked to thousands of vape users getting sick and dozens of deaths.

It is most commonly used in lotions put on skin to prevent aging.

An autopsy will determine exactly how Kyle Boyd died.

Kimberly Boyd said doctors were able to harvest her son’s liver, eyes and heart to be able to give the gift of life to other families.

