Florida boy arrested for attempted murder after stabbing 5-year-old sister

OCALA, Fla. (NBC News) — A 9-year-old Florida boy was taken into custody after he stabbed his 5-year-old sister with a knife because he said he wanted her to die, police said.

According to the Ocala Police Department, it happened just before 4:30 p.m. Monday at the Berkeley Pointe Apartments just off Northeast 7th Street.

Investigators said the little girl has multiple stab wounds and was airlifted to a nearby hospital.

Her 9-year-old brother was found by officers in a nearby maintenance shed.

Police said that when asked why he did it, the boy told detectives that the thought of killing her came to his mind two days ago.

The girl was alert and responsive before she was taken to a hospital. Investigators said she is going to survive.

The mother told police she’d left the kids alone for about 10 minutes to check the mail and get them some candy from a neighbor. When she came back and went to check on them, she said she saw her son stabbing her daughter.

According to an arrest affidavit, the boy got a knife from the kitchen and told detectives that during the attack, he was shouting “die, die” before his mother returned and grabbed the knife.

The 9-year-old has been charged with attempted murder.