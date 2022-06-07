ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida mother has been charged after a man was fatally shot by the couple’s two-year-old son.

On May 26, the toddler got ahold of a loaded gun that was left out in a bedroom they were renting in Orange County and shot 26-year-old Reggie Mabry in the back while he was playing a video game.

Mabry and his 26-year-old, wife Marie Ayala, were living in a rented bedroom along with their five-year-old, two-year-old and five-month-old children.

The five-year-old child is who told deputies the two-year-old shot Mabry, according to WESH.

The couple were both convicted felons and not allowed to have a gun, WESH reported. Mabry and Ayala were on probation for child neglect and drug charges.

None of the children or Ayala were hurt in the incident.

Ayala was taken to the Orange County Jail and charged with manslaughter, culpable negligence, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon and violation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.