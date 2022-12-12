All anyone wants for the holiday season is for their packages to arrive on time.
If you are sending or receiving any packages this holiday season, mail agencies encourage consumers to adhere to specific deadlines so their mail will arrive promptly.
Here are FedEx’s deadlines to ensure shipments arrive promptly:
Dec. 14: FedEx Ground Shipping
Dec. 20: FedEx Express Saver Shipping
Dec. 22: FedEx Express Overnight
For those who prefer to ship their items through the United States Postal Service, officials are urging people to drop off their packages at a post office before this week is over.
Here are the U.S. Postal Service deadlines to ensure shipments arrive promptly:
Dec. 16: Air, Army Post Office, Fleet Post Office, and Diplomatic Post Office
Dec. 17 — USPS Retail Ground service
Dec. 17 — First-Class Mail service (including greeting cards)
Dec. 17 — First-Class packages (up to 15.99 ounces)
Dec. 19 — Priority Mail service
Dec. 22 — Priority Mail Express* service
The organization also said that the Sunday delivered service will expand to select locations that will experience high package volumes.
According to a news release, the organization already delivers packages on Sunday in most major cities.